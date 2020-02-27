Smriti Irani’s throwback to the time when Karan Johar smiled, says ‘blame the damn hampers for the weight gain’. See pic

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:13 IST

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani has shared a throwback picture of her appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan in season 1 and have pointed out how the filmmaker used to smile for the cameras in his younger days instead of pouting. She also made fun of herself and blamed his gift hampers for her weight gain.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Smriti wrote, “POUT MIA alert. Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken ... P.S — notice how slim yours truly was. totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain #tbt.” While Smriti is on the left, Karan is in the centre and actor Sakshi Tanwar is on the right.

Karan was himself amused to look at himself in the throwback picture. Confirming Smriti’s claim, he reacted, “Oh god!!!! That may have been the last time I smiled in a photograph!! and what was I wearing?????”

Smriti’s fans also loved the picture. A fan wrote, “Howww cuteeee wat a lovely pic.” Another commented, “Two women who ruled the prime slot on Indian television hats off to you still ur the examples in houses in terms of values.” One fan fan wrote, “love you for ur witty sense of humor.”

Smriti and Sakshi had appeared on the 18th episode of the first season aired in 2005. She had talked about the challenges she faces while working on TV shows. The actor is known for playing the lead role on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She had shared the couch with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sakshi Tanwar. While Smriti is the Minister of Textiles and has additional charge as Minister of Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government, Sakshi continues to appear in films and web series.

Karan has already hosted six seasons of the talk show. The last season concluded in 2019. He is now working on his next directorial, Takht.

