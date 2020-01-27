Smriti Irani posts a sweet note for Ekta Kapoor’s son on his birthday: ‘Your are loved Ravie Kapoor’

tv

As filmmaker Ekta Kapoor celebrated her son Ravie’s first birthday in Mumbai on Sunday, Union minister Smriti Irani posted a loving note for the little one. Sharing photos of Ekta and Ravie, Smriti wrote, “Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home (for a chatter box she was quiet and composed ). Your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women and hopes we don’t make a rabble rousing feminist out of you, before anyone at Balaji Telefilms or ALTbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor’s set to play with.”

“Your Nana Nani Mama & brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli ( he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign) you are loved Ravie Kapoor, happy birthday god bless @ektaravikapoor,” she wrote on Instagram.

While pictures from Ravie’s birthday party were online in no time, a new video shows Ravie in his grandfather Jeetendra’s arms as Ekta cuts his birthday cake with cousin Lakkshya.

In the video, shared by Tusshar Kapoor, Ravie, perhaps overwhelmed by the din and bustle clings on to his grandfather. His mother Ekta then asks Tusshar’s son Laksshya to join her. The boy, standing on a chair close by, is a jolly mood and isn’t quite listening to his aunt. Then, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta, going over and then carrying Laksshya to where the cake is kept. Then, the three of them, cut the cake.

The event saw many television and film stars land up with their kids. Esha Deol came with daughter Radhya, Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav came with their two boys, Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia and their two sons, Aayush Sharma with his son, Ahil, Mahie Gill with her daughter, Divya Khosla with her son, Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Surveen Chawla. The event had a Mickey Mouse theme.

Aayush Sharma, Pragya Kapoor, wife of director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife and Mahie Gill with her daughter.

Divya Khosla and Tusshar Kapoor with their boys and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Surveen Chawla, Esha Deol and Abhishek Kapoor with their kids.

Vikas Gupta, Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava and Krystle Dsouza at the function.

Ekta Kapoor was in the news after she was named as one of the recipients of Padma Shri on Saturday. She wrote a thank you note on Twitter, “Overwhlemed and emotional. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled.”

Though a bulk of Ekta’s work is in the field of television, she has successfully forayed into film and web production as well. In the past, her film production banner, Balaji Motion Pictures, has been associated with hits such as Veere Di Wedding, Dream Girl, Ragini MMS and Ek Villain.

