Ekta Kapoor kicks off son Ravie’s birthday bash with Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava and Erica Fernandes. See pics

tv

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:24 IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor threw a birthday party on Sunday (January 26) evening for her son Ravie Kapoor, who turns one on Monday (January 27). Several celebrities, along with their little ones, made their presence felt at the bash.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza posed for the paparazzi with their sons Rahyl and Riaan. Ravie’s uncle Tusshar Kapoor came with son Laksshya. Sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were clicked with their little ones, Radhya and Darien.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza with their sons Rahyl and Riaan, Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with their kids, Radhya and Darien. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul brought their sons Azai and Ivarr. Surveen Chawla came with husband Akshay Thakker and their daughter Eva. Aayush Sharma and son Ahil also attended the party.

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul with sons Azai and Ivarr, Mahie Gill with daughter, and Aayush Sharma with son Ahil. ( Varinder Chawla )

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker came with daughter Eva. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karan Patel made an entry with wife Ankita Bhargava, while Anita Hassanandani arrived with husband Rohit Reddy. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara was also clicked at Ravie’s first birthday bash.

Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava, Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy, and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara, at Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Yadav and son Isana, Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were among the others spotted at the party.

Karishma Tanna, Sakshi Tanwar and Erica Fernandes at Ravie Kapoor’s first birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ekta Kapoor posed for the paparazzi with her son Ravie. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jeetendra showered love on Pragya Yadav’s son Isana. ( Varinder Chawla )

Divya Khosla Kumar came with son Ruhaan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vikas Gupta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari attended the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Shilpa Shetty gives sneak peek into Sunday binge, relishes rasgullas. Watch video

It’s a double celebration for Ekta Kapoor, who was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri, on Saturday night. In a statement shared on Twitter, she wrote that she was feeling “overwhelmed and emotional” with the recognition.

“My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” the statement read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more