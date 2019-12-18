Ekta Kapoor’s baby boy Ravie enjoys day out with ‘best mama ever’ Tusshar Kapoor. Watch video

tv

Tusshar Kapoor is enjoying uncle duties for little Ravie Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her baby boy’s day out with the actor and his son Laksshya Kapoor.

In the picture shared by Ekta, Ravie is held by a person dressed as Bob The Builder. A number of people, including Tusshar and Laksshya, are also seen beaming in the photo. “Best mama ever!” she captioned the cute click.

Ekta also shared a video of Ravie happily perched in the arms of Tusshar, as he watches a kids’ show. The producer captioned it with a number of heart emojis.

Ekta welcomed Ravie in January this year, through surrogacy. She announced the new addition to her family on social media and said that her happiness knew no bounds. “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me,” she wrote.

She added, “Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me, and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor.” Ekta named her son after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Tusshar is also a single parent to his son Laksshya, who was born in 2016 through surrogacy using In Vitro Fertilisation. In an earlier interview with PTI, the actor said that he really wanted to have a baby, and being unmarried was not a deterrent for him.

“I never plan anything in my life. I do believe in the institution of marriage but in today’s day and age, I don’t think it is a big deal. If it is in my destiny, I will get married but I wanted to be a father first. I am turning 40, the clock is ticking. I didn’t want to delay it anymore. This was my dream which was fulfilled and I don’t want to think about anything now,” he had told the news agency in 2016.

