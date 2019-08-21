There’s no void in Laksshya’s life, says Tusshar Kapoor on raising his son alone

sex-and-relationships

Aug 21, 2019

Tusshar Kapoor is a very busy man. The actor is working in both films and web projects. And, he is also wearing the producer’s hat for Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb. But his multi-tasking doesn’t end there. The 42-year-old is also raising his son, Laksshya, who he welcomed via surrogacy in 2016. In a freewheeling chat, the actor and hands-on single father talks about how it has been to juggle acts, so far.

How have these three years been as a working, single father?

Very fulfilling. I’m leading a complete life. Laksshya has made me happier, and my life worthwhile. I’ve also become much more organised than what I used to be before him.

Are you a strict father or do you indulge him?

I don’t spoil him. I’m a little strict but I also let him have his fun. I give him his space. I like to make him independent, so that way I’m strict. But, I don’t shout or raise my hands on him.

Do you worry that Laksshya might one day ask why there is no mother in the picture?

I don’t think so. I’ve given him so much love, and I also spend a lot of time with him. We complement each other and we’re such a great team. We are a happy twosome so I don’t think there is ever going to be any void in his life.

On the work front, you recently branched out into web, which many from Bollywood are trying…

(interrupts) I was never really planning to come to the web world. I’m open to everything — whether it’s movies, web and even TV — I’d love to do it. I chose Booo: Sabki Phategi because Farhad (Samji, director) was a part of the show, and the ensemble cast and story were good. Also, the concept of horror comedy really excited me.

Do you think that the success of the OTT platforms will make Bollywood buck up?

The audiences will never stop watching movies. The experience of watching movies in theatres will never die. I don’t think the web has taken away audiences, but of course in terms of content, people are pushing in films. You can’t do substandard stuff in films anymore and get away with it!

After a long Bollywood career, what kind of work are you looking forward to at this stage?

I want to do something I haven’t done before. I’m producing as well. I hope Laxmmi Bomb becomes a huge hit (laughs). I’m working on a thriller, which I’ll start shooting soon. It’s going to show me in a different light.

