e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty gives sneak peek into Sunday binge, relishes rasgullas. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty gives sneak peek into Sunday binge, relishes rasgullas. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty went all out and ate rasgullas during her Sunday binge. She shared a video of the same on her Instagram account.

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
         

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, follows a strict diet through the week but lets loose on Sunday – her designated cheat day. This week, she is indulging her sweet tooth and eating rasgullas.

In a video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram account on Sunday, she is seen eating from a large bowl filled with rasgullas. She wrote in the caption, “My all-time favourite Indian dessert, fresh hot #rasgulla. Enjoying the freedom to eat SWEET on a Sunday because I don’t eat refined sugar on other days... Soooo worth the wait. Live it up guys, it’s #sundaybinge time. #foodcoma #sweettooth #indian #dessert #swasthrahomastraho #love.”

 

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Shilpa said that there was a pre-conceived notion that diets are all about oil-less and tasteless food. She said, “I want to debunk this notion. I cook on my YouTube channel and I want to say that if you cook using alternatives, the food is as nutritious and tasty. You don’t have to make any compromises, but you have to be aware.”

Also read | Himesh Reshammiya on being trolled for nasal voice: ‘I got a little angry’

Shilpa also revealed a big mistake committed by people trying to get fit. She said that many hop on the fitness bandwagon by getting gym memberships and working out, but neglect their diet. She compared diets to marriages and said, “I always say that you can’t cheat on your diet. It’s like a marriage; you can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work.”

Shilpa will soon make her acting comeback after a 13-year hiatus with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.

In an earlier statement given to PTI, Shilpa said that Nikamma was a “refreshingly unique project” and her role was completely different from anything she has done before. Produced by Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures, the film will open in theatres on June 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘May create largest statelessness crisis’, says draft resolution on CAA in EU
‘Mission Gaganyaan will prove to be a milestone for New India’: PM on Mann Ki Baat
‘Mission Gaganyaan will prove to be a milestone for New India’: PM on Mann Ki Baat
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Pak’s external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
Tinder turns ‘saviour’ for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here’s how
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with S Pen-like stylus
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with S Pen-like stylus
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news