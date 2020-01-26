Shilpa Shetty gives sneak peek into Sunday binge, relishes rasgullas. Watch video

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, follows a strict diet through the week but lets loose on Sunday – her designated cheat day. This week, she is indulging her sweet tooth and eating rasgullas.

In a video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram account on Sunday, she is seen eating from a large bowl filled with rasgullas. She wrote in the caption, “My all-time favourite Indian dessert, fresh hot #rasgulla. Enjoying the freedom to eat SWEET on a Sunday because I don’t eat refined sugar on other days... Soooo worth the wait. Live it up guys, it’s #sundaybinge time. #foodcoma #sweettooth #indian #dessert #swasthrahomastraho #love.”

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Shilpa said that there was a pre-conceived notion that diets are all about oil-less and tasteless food. She said, “I want to debunk this notion. I cook on my YouTube channel and I want to say that if you cook using alternatives, the food is as nutritious and tasty. You don’t have to make any compromises, but you have to be aware.”

Shilpa also revealed a big mistake committed by people trying to get fit. She said that many hop on the fitness bandwagon by getting gym memberships and working out, but neglect their diet. She compared diets to marriages and said, “I always say that you can’t cheat on your diet. It’s like a marriage; you can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work.”

Shilpa will soon make her acting comeback after a 13-year hiatus with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.

In an earlier statement given to PTI, Shilpa said that Nikamma was a “refreshingly unique project” and her role was completely different from anything she has done before. Produced by Sabbir Khan Films along with Sony Pictures, the film will open in theatres on June 5.

