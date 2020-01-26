Himesh Reshammiya on being trolled for nasal voice: ‘I got a little angry’

bollywood

Jan 26, 2020

When actor-composer Himesh Reshammiya made his debut as a singer in 2006, he was at the receiving end of a lot of flak for his nasal voice. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he admitted that he was bothered by the criticism, despite churning out one chartbuster after the other.

Himesh said that stardom and adulation came with a flip side. “It cannot be that you become a superstar, you are getting all the attention and people don’t react if they don’t like something about you. They will react and you have to take it positively. That’s the only way… But of course, we are humans. Celebrities do get affected,” he said.

Talking about how he was affected by the trolling, Himesh said, “In 2006, when they called me nasal… Every song of mine was a blockbuster, I had 50 blockbusters… I just got a little angry.” He opened up about the time he tried to defend himself by saying that even legendary composer-singer RD Burman sang nasally, which led to his wife and legendary singer Asha Bhosle saying that he deserves to be slapped for his comments, and his subsequent apology.

Himesh added that criticism must be taken in one’s stride. “They said that Jhalak Dikhla Jaa mein bhoot aate hai woh gaon mein. They were making their own stories, but you have to take it in your stride,” he said.

During the chat, Himesh also revealed the secret to his happy relationship with wife Sonia Kapoor. He said that the key was to always agree that the woman was right, even if it meant ‘challenging your intelligence’.

“If you want a successful relationship, at least for the guys, whether your girlfriend is right or wrong, immediately say that she is right and end that debate. Because then, she will give the world to you. The problem is when anything challenges your intelligence and then you want to prove that you are right. How can my wife always be right? Tell me, in 10-12 years, Sonia is always right! And she believes that she is always right. I have to say that she is always right, and then, everything is right. Eventually, because I love her like crazy, I have to accept it. It is better that I accept it in one go and don’t get into a debate. Just kill my intelligence, even if it is challenging me. Mere liye debate khatam ho jaati hai and then she is like, ‘Jo bolo, jaanu,’” he said.

Currently, Himesh is waiting for the release of Happy Hardy And Heer, in which he will be seen in a double role. The film, which also stars Sonia Mann, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 31.

