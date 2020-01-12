e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Shashank Khaitan to direct Varun Dhawan in a ‘maha entertainer’, announces Karan Johar. See pic

Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce that his next production will star Varun Dhawan and be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

bollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:05 IST
Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan will team up for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and actor Varun Dhawan are all set to come together for a new film, which will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Karan shared the news on Instagram, with a picture of the two twinning in yellow jackets.

“They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! Well not till now !!! Tomorrow morning will see the announcement of a film where the winning combination of @shashankkhaitan and @varundvn !! Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy! Get ready! And watch this space from the house and family of @dharmamovies @apoorva1972,” he wrote.

 

While the film will be officially announced on Monday, reports suggest that it is a comic thriller titled Mr Lele, which will feature Varun alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Mumbai Mirror reported earlier this month that the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

“The makers were keen to get Janhvi on board as she and Varun haven’t worked together before. The team had a narration for her last week and she instantly agreed. The film is currently in preproduction stage,” a source close to the development revealed.

“The dialogue draft for the film is currently in the works and it is expected to go on the floors in the first week of March,” the insider said, adding the film will be shot in real locations.

In 2018, Karan announced that Varun and Shashank will collaborate for a war drama titled Rannbhoomi, which would release on Diwali 2020. However, there has been no update on the film since then. Last year, the filmmaker shut down reports that it was shelved and told Pinkvilla, “Rannbhoomi script is done. The VFX and CG research is going on currently but there’s no timeline to the film yet.”

 

Shashank earlier directed Varun in his directorial debut Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, followed by its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Both films were huge successes at the box office.

