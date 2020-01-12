Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur return from Switzerland vacation. See pics

bollywood

After a relaxing getaway in Switzerland, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur returned to Mumbai on Sunday. While Saif was seen in a pink shirt paired with a navy blue sleeveless bomber jacket and black pants, Kareena wore a chic black pantsuit. Taimur, meanwhile, looked cute in a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saif, Kareena and Taimur enjoyed a white Christmas and New Year in the Swiss resort of Gstaad. They partied with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as well as Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who were also in Switzerland to celebrate the New Year. Pictures and videos of their holiday have been going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, 2020 began on a high note for Saif, with his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collecting Rs 35.67 crore in just two days. The actor plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in the historical drama, which stars Ajay Devgn in the eponymous role.

Saif has another film – Jawaani Jaaneman – lined up for release this month. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film features him as a Casanova in his 40s, who suddenly discovers that he has a teenage daughter. Not just that, she is pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.

Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Tabu and newcomer Alaya Furniturewalla, will release on January 31.

Kareena is also on a high, professionally, with her latest release Good Newwz inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office in India. The film, which also has Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, has earned Rs 186.49 crore so far.

After this, Kareena will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium as a police officer. She will star alongside Irrfan and Radhika Madan in the film, which is scheduled to open in theatres on March 20, 2020.

