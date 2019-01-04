Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take son Taimur for a New Year party in Switzerland. See pic

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur, have been vacationing from South Africa to Switzerland this entire holiday season. The Khans been stationed in Switzerland, where they rang in the New Year skiing and playing with snow. And their holiday pictures prove they are having a blast. A new picture from their New Year’s celebration in the Swiss Alps has appeared online.

The trio seems to be partying at an event in complete winter gear. Little Taimur can be seen covered from head to toe, sitting on his father’s shoulders, who gives him company in a colourful jacket. Kareena can be seen clinging to the father-son duo as they pose for a family picture.

The Khans rang in the New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland and were all dressed up on New Year’s eve. Pictures of the family, with Kareena in a dazzling blue gown with a thigh-high slit, Saif in a suit and Taimur in formals, made its way online.

Pictures of their skiing session had earlier surfaced on the internet. While one picture showed Kareena and Saif all geared up to ski down the snowy slopes together, another was a family picture of the Khans braving the winds.

The trio was also joined by entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and her family at the scenic destination. After a brief touchdown in Mumbai post their South Africa vacation, the Khans flew to the Alps for their New Year holiday. They had celebrated Taimur’s second birthday on the beachside in South Africa.

On the work front, Saif has already commenced shooting of the second season of the hit Netflix series, Sacred Games. Kareena has signed on to Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht and will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:54 IST