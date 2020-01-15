Varun Dhawan says he called Shashank Khaitan ‘109 times in two days’ after reading the script of Mr Lele

bollywood

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s comic thriller Mr Lele, and the actor has said he called the filmmaker “109 times in two days” after reading the script. The film is likely to go on floors by March and will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Varun said, “Talks are on (for an action film), I’m looking to explore the comic thriller genre too in Mr Lele. After reading the script, I called Shashank 109 times in two days.” Shashank has earlier worked with Varun in his directorial debut Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, followed by its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Both films were huge successes at the box office.

Varun is currently awaiting the release of his dance film, Street Dancer 3D and producer Bhushan Kumar has reportedly been planning to spin Street Dancer 3D into a franchise. Varun confirmed the franchise and told the tabloid, “There is an idea, but these films need to be done for the right reasons; like in this film, we dance for a cause. Remo keeps coming up with wonderful ideas and I’m sure after two dance films, Shraddha and I will do the next one together, with Nora joining the family too.”

Asked about working with Salman Khan in a multi-hero film, Varun told the daily, “I have done them (two hero) already, from Dilwale to Dishoom and Kalank. You never know what can happen in the future. I’m ready to work Salman Bhai anytime.” Varun stepped into Salman’s shoes when he featured in the lead role in Judwaa 2, a reboot of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit Judwaa.

Talking about getting back to the genre of entertainers after films like October, Badlapur and Kalank, Varun said, “Yeah, I’m getting back to the commercial child-friendly genre. I want to do such films the minute I start missing them. The timing is right for us because January has several important films on serious issues. I love being an entertainer, and making people smile is a big deal with our family. My dad’s films have always spread happiness too.” After Judwaa 2, Varun and David will team up for Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

“It’s not a remake actually, but more of an adaptation,” he corrects. “It’s a film for this generation though we have retained the screenplay, which was brilliant. Sara and I are trying to do what our seniors (Govinda and Karisma Kapoor) did in the original, under David Dhawan’s direction. It’s been a crazy ride.,” he said about the film.

