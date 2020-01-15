83: Ranveer Singh shares first-look of Chirag Patil as dad Sandeep Patil, dubs him ‘a chip off the old block’. See pic

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:47 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh shared the first look of former cricketer Sandeep Patil from the upcoming Kabir Khan film, 83; the cricketer is being played by his son Chirag Patil. With this, Ranveer has shared the first-look posters of six members of the 1983 Indian cricket team, including that of Kapil Dev.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Sandy Storm! He’s a Chip off the Old Block ! @iamchiragpatil plays his Father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm !” In keeping with the other posters, in the series, here too Chirag can be seen striking a pose. He is dressed in white.

In the last couple of days, Ranveer has shared first-look posters of former cricketers Yashpal Sharma (Jatin Sarna), Mohinder Amarnath (Saqib Saleem), K Srikkanth (Jiiva) and Sunil Gavaskar (Tahir Raj Bhasin). On his birthday in July last year, the first look of the character he plays, Kapil Dev, was shared online. People were struck by the uncanny similarity between the two though Ranveer looks much leaner.

In recent past, another picture of Ranveer as Kapil was shared, where the former can be seen playing the famous Natraj shot. Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his onscreen wife, Romi.

Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 tells the story of India’s surprise win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is slated to hit the screens on April 10. 83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

After finishing his shoot for 83 through much of last year, Ranveer has begun work on to his next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar from the Yashraj Films and Maneesh Sharma. Written and directed by DivyangThakkar, the film is the story of an ordinary guy who finds himself championing the cause of women’s emancipation. In December last year, Ranveer had shared the first-look picture of the film and written: “JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf.”

Boman Irani will play Ranveer’s father in the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be based in Gujarat.

