83 first look: Ranveer Singh shares Saqib Saleem as ‘comeback king’ Mohinder Amarnath. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 11:43 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to share the first-look poster of Saqib Saleem as former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, from his upcoming film, 83. This comes after he shared similar first-look posters of Krishnamachary Srikkanth, played by Tamil actor Jiiva, and Sunil Gavaskar, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote: “Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH.” The picture shows Saqib playing a shot, dressed in white.

Sharing Jiiva’s picture, Ranveer had written on Instagram, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation.” Earlier, the character poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar was unveiled. The first look of Ranveer as Kapil Dev was shared earlier, which showed the former Indian captain striking his iconic Natraj pose. Actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in the film. She plays Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

The movie, based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10. 83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

After completing his shoot for 83, Ranveer has moved on to his next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, written and directed by DivyangThakkar and produced by YashRaj Films and Maneesh Sharma. In December last year, Ranveer had shared the first-look picture of the film and written: ““JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf.”

The poster features him in an orange polo-neck printed T-shirt, black jeans and sporting wavy hair.The actor, who is known for his on-screen transformations, is also sporting a moustache in this film.

Ranveer is likely to begin work on his next film, Takht, a multi-starrer which will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, later this year.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

