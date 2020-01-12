e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as ‘strokeplay sensation’ K Srikkanth, see pic

Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as ‘strokeplay sensation’ K Srikkanth, see pic

Check out a fresh character poster from Ranveer Singh’s 83 featuring Jiiva as Srikkanth.

bollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2020 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh shares new poster of 83 featuring Jiiva as KSrikkanth.
Ranveer Singh shares new poster of 83 featuring Jiiva as KSrikkanth.
         

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has begun unveiling character posters from his upcoming film 83 and he posted the second one on Sunday. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83.”

 

 

Sharing the poster on his Instagram page, actor Jiiva expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play the ace cricketer. “Inki batting ka kya kehna! I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play him on the big screen. Presenting the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket, #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83,” he wrote.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan cannot take their eyes off each other. See pics

On Saturday, Ranveer had shared the poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar. “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR.” Fans flooded the post with comments like ‘Superrr!”, “Gajjabb”, and “I am waiting”.

 

Talking about casting Jiiva in the role, producer Madhu Mantena had said in a statement, “I have been a huge fan of Jiiva since the time I saw one of my favourite films with him called KO … have always wanted to remake it here in Hindi … it’s awesome that finally, I am getting a chance to work with him .. I can’t think of anyone better to be able to do justice in playing Srikkanth on the big screen.”

83 features Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu plays Madan Lal while Ammy Virk essays the role of Balwinder Sandhu. Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
On Mamata’s turf, PM Narendra Modi delivers a ‘cut money’ jibe at her
On Mamata’s turf, PM Narendra Modi delivers a ‘cut money’ jibe at her
Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say
Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say
From J-K’s internet freedom to Tata sons: What SC’s reopening week saw
From J-K’s internet freedom to Tata sons: What SC’s reopening week saw
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked details reveal a big upgrade over Mi Band 4
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked details reveal a big upgrade over Mi Band 4
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news