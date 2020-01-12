Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as ‘strokeplay sensation’ K Srikkanth, see pic

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has begun unveiling character posters from his upcoming film 83 and he posted the second one on Sunday. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA !!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83.”

Sharing the poster on his Instagram page, actor Jiiva expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play the ace cricketer. “Inki batting ka kya kehna! I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play him on the big screen. Presenting the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket, #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Ranveer had shared the poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar. “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR.” Fans flooded the post with comments like ‘Superrr!”, “Gajjabb”, and “I am waiting”.

Talking about casting Jiiva in the role, producer Madhu Mantena had said in a statement, “I have been a huge fan of Jiiva since the time I saw one of my favourite films with him called KO … have always wanted to remake it here in Hindi … it’s awesome that finally, I am getting a chance to work with him .. I can’t think of anyone better to be able to do justice in playing Srikkanth on the big screen.”

83 features Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu plays Madan Lal while Ammy Virk essays the role of Balwinder Sandhu. Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani in the film.

