Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster with Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, see pic

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 14:58 IST

Hours after he shared the logo of Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer Singh has unveiled a fresh poster featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. Ranveer plays the lead role of cricketer and then-captain Kapil Dev in the film.

Ranveer shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR.” Fans flooded the post with comments like ‘Superrr!”, “Gajjabb”, and “I am waiting”.

83 features Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu plays Madan Lal while Ammy Virk essays the role of Balwinder Sandhu. Tamil actor Jiiva will be seen as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani in the film.

Saqib recently revealed former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath shared some advice with him before he started shooting for 83. Talking about Mohinder Amarnath’s advice, the actor shared: “The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me.”

“A character that you play does something to you personally and when I was playing Jimmy, it made me calmer as a human being. Because that is how Jimmy sir is. If I had to get him right, I had to get that zen-like attitude. The calm resilience to play him, that was the difficult part, because I am usually very hyper. So, I had to start meditation just to calm myself down,” he shared in a video.

Rajiv Mehra, consultant and assistant to former cricketer Balwinder Sandhu, who coached Kabir Khan’s team, said about training with the actors, “Everyone was aware about their characters but getting the technique right was our responsibility. We had to train them to become their characters physically.” He also praised Ranveer saying, “His bowling left us scratching our heads. Ranveer, with the boys, would be at the ground from 8 am till noon, continuing to practice even after others had left.”

