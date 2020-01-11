e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Ranveer Singh shares fresh 83 poster and it is all fire, see pic

Ranveer Singh shares fresh 83 poster and it is all fire, see pic

The fresh poster Ranveer Singh shared from Kabir Khan's 83 just has the film’s name in the colours of fire - golden and orange hues. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared a fresh poster of his upcoming film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film traces India’s underdog victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup, under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev and wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the film.

Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “It’s coming @83thefilm.” The poster was rather plain. It has just the film’s name written in the colours of fire - golden and orange hues. The post got much love from industry friends and fans. Actor Jatin Sarna also commented, “Kaps game shuru.” Several fans commented that they are waiting for the film.

 

It’s coming 🏏🏆 @83thefilm

Jatin also shared the poster on his Instagram page and wrote, “ At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps . Journey of @83thefilm begins.” Ranveer was quick to respond in his signature style as he wrote, “Aye haye mere LEKHAKKKKK,” adding heart emojis.

Also read: The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone

Upon bagging the role of Kapil Dev in 83, Ranveer had said, “I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story.”

 

83 will also feature Pankaj Tripathi (as PR Man Singh), Boman Irani (Farokh Engineer), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani), among others.

Pankaj Tripathi had recently said about working with Ranveer, “The new generation of actors are passionate about their work. They are well-prepared. There is a wonderful bond in the team (of 83). Now, Ranveer and I share a khaas rishta. I’ve known Ranveer for a decade, even before his debut film was released. There is no difference between the Ranveer then and the Ranveer now. He is adbhut and is immensely passionate about his work.”

