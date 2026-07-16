Chandigarh prepares to welcome PM

With Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi set to visit Chandigarh on July 17 for the launch of a slew of projects, including the advanced neuroscience centre (ANC) and mother and child centre at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), a multipurpose auditorium at Panjab University (PU)’s South Campus in Sector 25 and road infrastructure projects worth ₹5,278 crore in the tricity region, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting. To streamline on-ground management, venue in-charges, executive magistrates and sector in-charges have been assigned specific duties at the venue as well as along VVIP movement routes. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During the meeting, attended by senior officers from the UT administration, police and civic bodies, Yadav asked them to ensure seamless coordination and foolproof arrangements across departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), the designated venue.

Other aspects such as security, protocol, traffic management, venue preparedness, parking, emergency services and public convenience were also discussed.

Special emphasis was laid on public facilities, with directions issued to ensure adequate availability of drinking water, toilets, parking spaces and medical assistance at the venue. In view of the monsoon season, officials were also instructed to ensure proper drainage, prevent waterlogging and create safe pedestrian pathways in case of rain.

Yadav further directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements at the green room, helipad and other protocol areas, ensuring all logistical requirements are in place well in advance. He also called for uninterrupted power supply, fully functional public address systems and readiness of all essential services throughout the event.

To streamline on-ground management, venue in-charges, executive magistrates and sector in-charges have been assigned specific duties at the venue as well as along VVIP movement routes. They will oversee stage management, seating, crowd control, parking and maintenance of law and order.

The DC announced that a full-scale dry run will be conducted on July 16. He directed all officers concerned to remain present during the rehearsal, identify gaps and address them immediately.