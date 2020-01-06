Ranveer Singh transforms into Kapil Dev as he wishes cricketer on birthday: ‘You made us proud. Now it’s our turn’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:20 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh has wished former cricketer Kapil Dev on his birthday on Monday. The actor — who plays Kapil in Kabir Khan’s ’83 — took to Instagram to wish him.

He shared three pictures and wrote: “Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it’s our turn...” In one of the pictures, Ranveer is seen with Kapil Dev and ’83 director Kabir Khan. In another picture, Kapil can be seen playing his Natraj shot as Ranveer watches to learn from the master. In the third picture, Kapil and Ranveer stand next to each other with their arms around each other.

83, which stars a galaxy of actors apart from Ranveer, will tell the story of the underdogs, India, who beat the fancied West Indies in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Kapil Dev, the then captain of the Indian cricket team, played a pivotal role in motivating the Indian team to give the tournament a shot and eventually led them to victory.

The film will see Ranveer (as Kapil Dev), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani) among others. The team left for a start-to-finish schedule in England in May 2019.

The first-look of Ranveer as Kapil was shared by the makers on his birthday in July. With a crop of curly hair and wheatish complexion, Raveer comes close to the original.

Also read: Kushal Punjabi’s wife Audrey Dolhen claims he failed their relationship, says ‘it was me who was looking after his expenses’

Apart from ’83, Ranveer will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a Yashraj Films production. The first look of the film was shared in December last year where a slim-built Ranveer, in a brown-printed shirt and an equally boring brown pair of pants can be seen protecting a bunch of women, who have their faces covered. While not much is known about the film’s story, reports suggests Ranveer plays an ordinary man who takes it upon himself to protect the honour of women.

Follow @htshowbiz for more