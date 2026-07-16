Mohali MC hikes charges for limit certificates, NOCs

Property owners applying for limit certificates and no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will have to pay higher charges as the House unanimously approved a revised fee structure during its meeting on Wednesday. Officials informed the House that the ₹200 fee for issuing limit certificates had remained unchanged for years despite an increase in administrative expenditure. (HT File)

Limit certificates are generally needed by property owners to establish that their property falls under MC limit. These, along with NOCs, are required while applying for power, water and sewerage connections.

Under the revised structure, applicants for limit certificates will continue to pay the existing certificate fee of ₹200, but additional processing charges have been introduced. Residential properties will now attract a processing fee of ₹500, while non-residential properties up to 250 square yards will be charged ₹1,000. For non-residential properties exceeding 250 square yards, the processing fee has been fixed at ₹2,000.

The House also approved revised charges for NOCs required for subdivision, amalgamation and regularisation of properties. Residential properties will be charged ₹1,000, non-residential properties up to 250 square yards ₹1,500, and those above 250 square yards ₹2,000.

The idea is to recover the increasing cost of field inspections and processing while strengthening the corporation’s own revenue. Officials informed the House that the ₹200 fee for issuing limit certificates had remained unchanged for years despite an increase in administrative expenditure.

According to the agenda note, issuing limit certificates and NOCs requires officials to conduct site inspections, verify revenue and municipal records, and process applications through multiple branches of the corporation. The civic body argued that the earlier fee structure no longer adequately covered these expenses.

Officials said the revised charges would help improve service delivery by enabling the corporation to recover processing costs and reduce delays in handling applications. The revised rates are expected to come into force after the issuance of a public notice and completion of the prescribed formalities.