CM Revanth lays foundation for ₹60,000-crore Amazon data centre

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a ₹60,000-crore data centre being set up by software giant Amazon at Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, saying the project would act as a major catalyst in attracting global investments to the state. India News

“The data centre project will significantly boost investor confidence and encourage more multinational companies to establish operations in the upcoming Future City, which the government envisions as one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable urban centres,” he said after the foundation-laying ceremony.

Reddy said the state government had organised the Telangana Rising Global Summit in December 2025 to attract investments from Fortune 500 companies for the Future City project. The summit saw participation from nearly 3,000 corporate representatives from leading global companies across 108 countries, he said.

He said the state’s long-term economic vision under the **Telangana Rising-2047** strategy is to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The chief minister said attracting investments and creating large-scale employment opportunities were central to achieving these goals. The government was committed to providing world-class infrastructure, seamless approvals and all necessary facilities required for industrial development, he said.

Calling on Amazon to expand its footprint in the state, Reddy expressed hope that the company would raise its cumulative investments in Telangana to ₹1 lakh crore by 2034. He also announced that the government would hold monthly review meetings to monitor industrial projects, including dedicated reviews of Amazon’s investments.

He said investments by global corporations such as Amazon would have a multiplier effect by attracting ancillary industries and encouraging more companies to set up operations in the surrounding region.

Reddy said the government was working to transform Hyderabad into a pollution-free city. He underlined the need to gradually relocate polluting industries, rejuvenate the Musi River and expand the Metro Rail network to cater to the city’s growing population.

As part of the state’s clean mobility initiative, the chief minister said the government had prepared plans to convert the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s bus fleet into electric buses in phases. It is also working to convert nearly 200,000 diesel-powered autorickshaws into electric vehicles through retrofitting.

To promote electric mobility, the government has granted a complete exemption from registration tax on electric vehicles despite an estimated annual revenue loss of ₹1,500 crore, he said. The move is aimed at ensuring Hyderabad does not face the severe pollution challenges witnessed in several other major Indian cities.

Reddy thanked farmers who had voluntarily parted with their land for infrastructure projects such as the Regional Ring Road and radial roads, saying their contribution would always be remembered in Telangana’s development history.

He assured that the government remained committed to resolving all pending land acquisition issues and directed officials to ensure eligible farmers receive appropriate compensation without delay.