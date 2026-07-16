Chandigarh: Former SDM’s husband moves application for discharge from 2017 graft case

The husband of former Haryana civil services (HCS) officer Shilpy Pattar has moved an application before a Chandigarh CBI court seeking his discharge from the 2017 graft case, arguing that no material on record supports proceeding against him. The case is currently at the stage of framing of charges. The application claims he witnessed alleged misconduct by CBI officials during the investigation and that false evidence was planted against him. (HT File)

In his application, husband, Dheeraj Dutt, contended that he was falsely implicated in the case and that the original complaint dated August 4, 2017, made no allegations against him. He further submitted that the CBI’s verification report only recommended registering a case against co-accused GS Brar and specifically recorded that no demand was made against Shilpy Pattar at that stage.

The plea also states that the verification report contains no allegation or attribution against Dutt and asserts that he was not a public servant, had no role in the alleged transaction, and that the complainant levelled no accusations against him. According to the application, no documentary evidence links him to the alleged offence.

Dutt further alleged that he was implicated after objecting to what he described as attempts by the CBI to falsely implicate his wife. The application claims he witnessed alleged misconduct by CBI officials during the investigation and that false evidence was planted against him. It also alleges that despite there being no case against Pattar at one stage, the agency conducted a raid at their residence in an attempt to implicate her. On these grounds, he has sought discharge from the case.

The case stems from a CBI trap laid on August 5, 2017, after a complainant alleged that then Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) (east) Shilpy Pattar demanded ₹5 lakh to de-seal a showroom in Sector 26. According to the CBI, the amount was negotiated to ₹2 lakh, with ₹50,000 to be paid during the trap. The agency arrested Pattar, her husband Dheeraj Dutt and alleged middleman GS Brar, alleging that the bribe money was recovered from Dutt. The chargesheet filed later accused Pattar of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while Dutt and Brar were charged with criminal conspiracy.