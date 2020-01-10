e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor used to visit my house, we'd cook and eat and bond: Pankaj Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor used to visit my house, we’d cook and eat and bond: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi says he is impressed by the young generation of actors such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times
Pankaj Tripathi has praised co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
Pankaj Tripathi has praised co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
         

Pankaj Tripathi is a busy man. With a number of projects lined up in 2020, including Shakeela, Kaagaz, Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Mumbai Saga, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Mimi, the actor says that the workload, at times, does get too much.

Ask him how does he manage the pressure and Pankaj says, “Main thak gaya hoon, bhaag bhaag ke. Par kar leta hoon. As I am a trained actor, I am able to pull it off. But, at times, I’ve felt that the workload is a lot. I am trying to work out some time to be free and take a break in the next few months.”

The actor admits that the practical problem is to run from one set to the other and “not being able to shoot three projects in one look”. “It does get difficult and so a break is imminent. I am committed till April-May, and after that, I plan to manage my work better and work on one project at a time. It might not be possible always, as sometimes I get two roles which are awesome and they want to shoot them during the same time. Letting go of such roles is agony. It’s harder for me, as I’ve reached a position today where I get to choose. I never got anything served on a platter, and had to work my way up in the industry,” says the actor, who will reprise his role of Kaleen bhaiyya in the second season of the hit web show, Mirzapur.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi says Ranveer Singh and the cast of 83 have stopped hugging him. Here’s why

The actor, who refuses to divulge the names of projects that he has let go of in the past, says that he has been enjoying working with the young actors including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in various films. He says, “The new generation of actors are passionate about their work. They are well-prepared. In fact, while preparing for her role, Janhvi used to frequently visit my house and we would cook and eat and bond. It will reflect in the film.” On working with Ranveer, Pankaj says, “There is a wonderful bond in the team. Now, Ranveer and I share a khaas rishta. I’ve known Ranveer for a decade, even before his debut film was released. There is no difference between the Ranveer then and the Ranveer now. He is adbhut and is immensely passionate about his work.”

