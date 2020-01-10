e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Mohinder Amarnath gave Saqib Saleem this advice for 83

Mohinder Amarnath gave Saqib Saleem this advice for 83

Actor Saqib Saleem has revealed that former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath told him to stay calm adn focus on the game.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:22 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Saqib Saleem plays Mohinder Amarnath in 83.
Saqib Saleem plays Mohinder Amarnath in 83.
         

Saqib Saleem has shared the piece of advice offered to him by former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath before he started shooting for 83. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Saqib Saleem plays the all-rounder, who was also known as Jimmy.

Talking about Mohinder Amarnath’s advice, the actor shared: “The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me.”

He added: “I’ll make sure that I inculcate his advice in my day to day life.” Saqib also revealed that he is usually hyper by nature but has become calmer as a person after essaying Amarnath’s character.

 

“A character that you play does something to you personally and when I was playing Jimmy, it made me calmer as a human being. Because that is how Jimmy sir is. If I had to get him right, I had to get that zen-like attitude. The calm resilience to play him, that was the difficult part, because I am usually very hyper. So, I had to start meditation just to calm myself down,” he shared.

 

The actor then recalled his experience of meeting the all-rounder of Kapil Dev’s 1983 world cup winning team while prepping for the film. He said: “I had heard stories about Jimmy Sir from my father. It was a dream come true for me to play such a legend and live his iconic moments on the big screen. He would come and spend some time with all of us. We had gone to Dharamshala in the beginning for a 10-day workshop. Over there I got to train with him and spent a lot of time together. It was amazing to meet him!”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev while Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and others constitute the rest of the cricketers in his world cup winning team.

The film is slated to release on April 10.

