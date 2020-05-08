Varun Dhawan wishes girlfriend Natasha Dalal on her birthday: ‘I choose you over UFC’. See pics

bollywood

Varun Dhawan has shared a lovely picture with girlfriend Natasha Dalal to wish her on her birthday. However, it’s the interesting caption given by the actor that got all the attention.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc.” It shows Varun and Natasha in beach wear, in what appears to be a vacation. The actor seems to be referring to his favourite, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which pales in comparison to his ladylove.

He also shared a solo picture of her posing with her dog with ‘Happy isolation birthday’ written on it. Varun and Natasha have been together since their school days and were rumoured to be planning a wedding in June before the lockdown came into the picture.

Natasha had joined Varun on his birthday at his residence last month. In the evening, Varun had conducted a video chat with many of his industry friends and Natasha was seen sitting besides Varun in the chat window.

Varun is often spotted with Natasha at events and parties. She had even accompanied his parents to a wedding last year, about which Varun had told Filmfare in an interview, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

He had also talked about her in detail during his appearance in the last season of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. He had said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

