Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita play carrom amid lockdown, winners are son-in-law Anand Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty’s comments

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:48 IST

Anil Kapoor is keeping himself busy and motivated while spending time at home amid lockdown. He has now shared a glimpse of his carom competition with wife Sunita on Instagram.

Sharing two pictures from the game day, Anil wrote, “And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe.” He credited Sunita for clicking the first picture which shows him solo as he takes an aim at the queen. He credited daughter Rhea Kapoor for the second picture which has been clicked from a distance and shows Anil and Sunita engrossed in the game, being played in their gym area.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying with husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi, was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you.” Anand, who runs a shoes business, reacted, “Nice shows (pic 2)”

Just like Anand, actor Shilpa Shety also had her focus elsewhere. “Wah!! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai,” she commented.

Anil is currently working on his body and had even shared a glimpse of his new look on Instagram. Sharing a few pictures which highlighted his chiselled abs and bulging biceps, Anil had written, “At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.”

He went on to add in the inspiring note, “Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

