Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja anniversary: Bride’s entry to Anil Kapoor’s energetic dance, best videos from wedding

May 08, 2020

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been making ‘every day phenomenal’ for each other ever since they fell in love. After being in a steady relationship for more than two years, the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018.

Sonam and Anand first met in 2015, when she was busy promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, under very unusual circumstances. She was single, and her friends were trying to set her up with his best friend, and ‘conned’ her into a meeting at the Taj.

The whole evening, Sonam found herself chatting more with Anand than his friend. Soon, they began messaging each other on Facebook and Snapchat, and eventually graduated to late-night phone conversations.

When Sonam and Anand met in London, for the first time since they began chatting, they were dressed in sweatpants. She fell in love with him as they walked around the city all day and talked. He, however, had fallen in love with her when they spoke on the phone for the very first time.

Anand realised that he wanted to marry Sonam, a year and a half into their relationship. Talking about how he popped the question, she revealed on Feet Up With The Stars, “In June, on my birthday, he wrote me this long letter about how he thinks he needs to spend the rest of his life with me but it was not really a proposal. I was like, he is saying all of this but he is not getting down on one knee so I ignored it. He had apparently planned this whole thing and he wanted to propose in October. He wanted to take me to the Oxford library because it is supposed to be the best library in the world and I love books.”

However, Anand ended up proposing after Sonam had a ‘really bad day’. “We were fighting about stupid things because I was PMSing really badly and I had lost my favourite pair of sunglasses,” she said. “He picked me up from my pilates class, which was a huge disaster as well, and I was really pissed off. I remember we were walking to our hotel. He had his bike...he likes to cycle...and I was walking with him. He just got down on his knee in the middle of the New York street and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I was like, ‘I was such a b***h all day,’” she said, adding that she instantly said yes.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional anand karaj ceremony, with their friends and family members in attendance. The who’s who of Bollywood let their hair down at the festivities. As the couple celebrates two years of marital bliss, here is a look at the some of the best videos from their wedding functions:

Currently, Sonam and Anand are in self-isolation at their home in Delhi, after returning from London in March. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of their everyday activities on social media. Here’s wishing the lovely couple a very happy anniversary!

