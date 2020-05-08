Sonam Kapoor shares husband Anand Ahuja’s secrets, says ‘I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions’. Here’s how he reacted

bollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:36 IST

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their second anniversary on Friday while being locked up with his family at their residence in Delhi. To wish Anand on the occasion, Sonam has shared a post on Instagram along with the first picture their first picture together.

Sharing the picture and spilling some lesser known facts about her husband, Sonam wrote, “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism.”

She continued, “Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal.”

Anand wasted no time in acknowledging the post and reacted, “Just getting started my bunny! Can’t get enough of you! #EverydayPhenomenal.”

The post received around one lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Many of her industry friends also wished the couple in the comments section. Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy anniversary” with two heart emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, “Happy anniversary you cuties.” Patralekhaa dropped two heart emojis to the post.

Sister Rhea Kapoor also wished the couple along with a video. She captioned it, “Happy anniversary family, I hope every tomorrow is the best day of your lives. @sonamkapoor @anandahuja love you!”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja anniversary: Bride’s entry to Anil Kapoor’s energetic dance, best videos from wedding

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in an anand karaj ceremony in the presence of their friends and family members in Mumbai, in 2018. The multiple-day wedding celebrations were ardently followed by her fans on social media as tonnes of celebratory pictures made their way to the internet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more