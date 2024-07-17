Viduthalai Part 2 first look: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier headline Vetrimaaran's sequel

Viduthalai Part 2 first look: The much-awaited first look of the sequel to Vetrimaaran’s 2023 hit Viduthalai Part 1 is here. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, the sequel is geared to focus more on Vijay’s character Perumal’s story. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi on his relationship with his children: I never project myself as a father figure) Viduthalai Part 2 first look: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier star in the new chapter.

Viduthalai Part 2 first look

Sharing two posters from Viduthalai Part 2 on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay wrote, “A new chapter begins with #ViduthalaiPart2. Directed by the visionary #VetriMaaran! First Look is Out #ValourAndLove An @ilaiyaraaja Musical.”

The first poster sees a bloodied Vijay screaming in the middle of the fields with a machete in his hand. The second poster is softer and sees him pushing a cycle in the fields as Manju stands beside him.

Viduthalai Part 1

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 was a blockbuster. The film focuses on Soori’s character, Constable Kumaresan, tasked with capturing Vijay’s character, Perumal Vaathiyaar, the leader of Makkal Padai, an extremist group.

After a derailed train sets off a chain of events, the first part ends with Perumal telling Kumaresan the truth about the attack, asking him and the police to dig deeper. The first look of the sequel hints that the film will dig into his story.

About Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2, which will also be released in Telugu as Vidudala Part 2, will see Vijay reunite with his Maharaja co-star Anurag Kashyap. Ilaiyaraaja is composing the film’s music. Shooting for the film is nearing completion, and it’s expected to hit theatres at the end of the year.

Soori, Bhavani Sre, Rajeev Menon, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Chetan will reprise their roles. The film is the second of a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. Vetrimaaran and Elfred Kumar produce it.

Viduthalai was supposed to be one film but was split into two parts in 2022 due to its length. Both parts were shot back-to-back but the sequel still has some scenes left to be wrapped up.