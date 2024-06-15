Vijay Sethupathi praises Shah Rukh Khan: 'I have been surprised to hear his voice'

Vijay Sethupathi recently spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, his Jawan co-star. During an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Vijay called Shah Rukh 'a great storyteller'. Before Jawan, Vijay made his OTT debut in Hindi last year with Prime Video's Farzi. Also read | Keerthy Suresh reviews Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja: ‘A pride to add this gem to Tamil cinema’ Shah Rukh Khan addresses a press conference on the success of his film Jawan, as director Atlee Kumar and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone look on in Mumbai in 2023. (File Photo/ANI)

'His mind is very versatile'

Vijay was quoted as saying in Tamil in an ETimes report, "I have been surprised to hear Mr Shah Rukh Khan's voice. He is a great storyteller. His mind is very versatile. I told him in an interview that he is more attractive as a person than a star."

'Shah Rukh Khan's energy levels never go down'

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Vijay spoke about the praise Shah Rukh Khan showered on him. The actor also talked about his equation with Shah Rukh during Jawan's filming. Vijay further revealed what he learned from the actor.

Vijay said, “I learn something from everyone. What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can’t figure it out unless he tells you. That’s an amazing quality he has. He shared a lot of things about me which I felt very happy about. Even what Rajinikanth and Vijay have said about me makes me really happy. I felt happy that they noticed so many aspects about me and my performances.”

Vijay, who played the antagonist in Jawan (2023), had also opened up about not wanting to play a villain in films going forward. He said, "I first said this during the promotions of Merry Christmas that I don’t want to play villain roles and guest roles going forward. I have turned down many such roles in recent times. When you do multiple roles in the same space (antagonist), then there are also limitations and comparisons to your earlier films and performances."

Vijay Sethupathi's latest film

Vijay's 50th film, Maharaja, was released on June 14. The Nithilan Saminathan directorial also stars filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times’ review of Maharaja read, “Nithilan has presented us a slow-burning thriller. In the first half, we see numerous characters come into play and they seem irrelevant but as you get to the intermission, you realise there are bigger things at play. It’s in the second half that you begin to connect the dots and figure out why Maharaja is a determined man on a relentless mission to find Lakshmi.”