Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Maharaja team for working with ‘Tamil industry's favourite molester’ Vairamuthu

Chinmayi Sripaada lashed out at the makers of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja, as she came to know that it was Vairamuthu who penned the lyrics for the film. In a new X post, the singer said that she won't be watching the film after this information. Chinmayi had called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually harassing her when the two were in Switzerland for a concert in 2005. (Also read: Chinmayi Sripada reacts as CM MK Stalin meets Vairamuthu on his birthday: ‘A molester and poet was born’) Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to Vairamuthu writing the lyrics for Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja.

‘I named their favourite molester’

In her post, Chinmayi began, “I sadly, just got to know Vairamuthu wrote the lyrics in Maharaja - a film that talks about rape and sexual abuse. The Tamil Industry is the ONLY one in the WORLD to actually ban someone from working because I named their favourite molester.”

She continued saying she won't watch the film and added, “I dont think I am going to watch it but I also just got to know a journalist like Asha Meera got harangued for stating what she felt about the film. I keep hoping for the powerful in Tamil cinema to do better or to do the right thing - only to be disappointed time and again. Quite the sensitivity.”

The singer concluded by saying, “Someday at some point will there even be a retribution, I wonder. May everyone who promotes molesters, rapists and sex offenders get what they deserve, manifold.”

More details

Chinmayi Sripaada had accused Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct in 2018. She was banned from the dubbing union following her MeToo allegations about its president, actor Radha Ravi.

Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and released in theatres on June 14. It marks the 50th film for actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli and Kalki. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music. It is performing well at the box office, crossing ₹ 80 crores in India.