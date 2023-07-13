Chinmayi Sripada reacts as CM MK Stalin meets Vairamuthu on his birthday: ‘A molester and poet was born’

Singer Chinmayi Sripada strongly reacted to the recent visit of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy's house in Chennai. Vairamuthu's birthday was on Thursday. He has been accused of sexual harassment by several women including the singer who keeps criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for their repeated association with the lyricist. Also read: Bhuvana Seshan made allegations against Vairamuthu Chinmayi Sripada on Vairamuthu Ramasamy's birthday.

Chinmayi Sripada on MK Stalin visiting Vairamuthu

Reacting to the news of the CM's visit to Vairamuthu's house, Chinmayi wrote on Twitter, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu personally visits the home of a man accused by several women of sexual harassment to wish him on his birthday; I, as a multiple award winning singer and voice over artiste, face a work ban by the Tamil Film Industry since 2018, for naming this poet as a molester in the MeToo movement.

"5 bloody years almost and counting because the legal process is your bigger punishment; almost like they say, ‘How dare you seek justice?!’ A molester and a poet was born several decades ago and decided he can lay his hands on any woman, threaten her to silence with his closeness to multiple politicians especially the DMK. He gets awarded multiple Padma awards and the Sahitya Natak Akademi award plus multiple National Awards.

"This is the power that this man has and people asked why I and many other women didn’t speak up earlier. For all the speeches that politicians in Tamil Nadu go on about, for safety for women this is a crying shame. Of course they will all go stone cold silent when Vairamuthu’s topic is brought up.

“This land has this amazing culture that Every year on a molester’s birthday, men and women in / from the great Tamil Penniyam culture find it necessary to tag the woman that’s molested and say Vayiru eriyudha? This is our amazing rape apologist culture. Where they celebrate sex offenders and harass the women who speak up. Sensitivity, empathy, education and awareness is zero,” she added

Chinmayi Sripada on Brij Bhushan and Vairamuthu

The singer who previously came out in support of the wrestlers' protest, also said, “Brij Bhushan to Vairamuthu they will all always get away because politicians would rather safeguard these men. Why even bother wishing for this magical unicorn thing called Justice which is basically absent in this land.”

Chinmayi Sripada's MeToo allegations

Chinmayi Sripada, singer and dubbing artist, accused Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct in 2018. She was banned from the dubbing union following her MeToo allegations about its president, actor Radha Ravi. In June, singer Bhuvana Seshan also opened up about allegations against Vairamuthu.

