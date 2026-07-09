Rubina Dilaik calls out Gaurav Khanna, Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for filing false harassment case: ‘Slow claps’

Hina talked about Shilpa's case and said, “She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell… Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!” Rubina replied, “Some people call themselves perfect! Achcha pati, achcha patni (Good husband, good wife).”

Now, Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, two of the biggest female stars in Indian Television, were shown talking about these two shows in a clip that was shared jointly on their Instagram accounts.

Over the last few weeks, controversies involving a bunch of Television stars have grabbed headlines after the reality show Lock Upp premiered. First it was actor Gaurav Khanna 's wife, Akanksha Chamola, who revealed that the two have been living separately for a year and are getting a divorce. Then, Shilpa Shinde entered the show and went on to defend her decision of filing a false sexual harassment case againt Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer.

On Gaurav making YouTube videos with Akanksha Talking about Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce, Hina said, “Once Akanksha made it public, everything started circulating. If they had been apart for a year, then what was all this about? Only four or five months back, they were surprising one another and creating YouTube videos together." Rubina added, “If they’re living separately, then showing up in public as a married couple in a good vow, that's just a facade."

Abhinav Shukla, who was also present, added, "Just see the paradox! It’s called a reality show!" Hina replied with a mocking applause, saying, “Slow claps." In the caption, Rubina added, "Controversy is currency these days. But to Call it Out must also become Compulsory. We never fought for the Centre Stage but we will definitely have the Final Mic Drop !" The release date of the episode has not been announced yet.

This week, Gaurav will enter the reality show Lock Upp as a visitor. The promo showed Gaurav and Akanksha having an emotional reunion on the show, where he told her, “Band baja dia tune (You created so much trouble).” Meanwhile, on the tenth episode, Akanksha said, “There's this female friend of mine and she has told me, ‘Unfortunately, you are very unlucky in love and you will always be unlucky in love.’ I was like I have accepted it.”