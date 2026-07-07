Shilpa Shinde says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer 'begged' her to return 9 years after false sexual harassment case

While talking to Yogesh Rawat and Riyaz Ali explained their point of view to Shilpa about her fake sexual harassment case. While Yogesh said that he has gone through something similar and thus finds her wrong, Riyaz explained that he thinks such kind of fake allegations destroy a man's life. Shilpa then said, "I used Sam, daam dhand bhed. I didn't misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law to turn it in my favour, then you are the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn't fight for herself. He's good to me. 9 saal ke baad mujhe gidgidake vapas show main liya hai. Kyun liya? (He begged me to return after 9 years? Why did he do so?)"

Television actor Shilpa Shinde grabbed headlines in June this year when she confessed to putting false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer, Sanjay Kohli. Now, she is the wildcard contestant in the reality show, Lock Upp : Sach Ya Sazaa. In the latest episode, the actor was seen defending herself and revealed that the producer begged her to return to the show and is good with him despite the allegations.

When Yogesh refused to change his opinion, Shilpa ended the conversation saying, "I am right, you are just a kid. You'll realise when something like this happens to you."

About Shilpa Shinde's false sexual harassment case Shilpa Shinde's departure from the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 led to a highly publicised fallout with the show's producers. While the production house accused her of being unprofessional, Shilpa alleged that she had not been paid her dues and claimed she had faced harassment and an unhealthy work environment on the set. A year later, she also filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli. The dispute was eventually settled outside court.

Speaking recently on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa reflected on that turbulent phase and made a surprising revelation. She admitted that the sexual harassment allegation she had made against the producer was not true, saying she had resorted to it because she believed she had exhausted all other options. "At that time, I filed the complaint because I felt I had no other option left. All doors were closed on me," she said.

Shilpa added that, given her legal background, she was aware of the gravity of making such allegations. She said the matter was later resolved through an out-of-court settlement, after which she received her pending payments. Under the terms of the settlement, both parties agreed not to speak publicly about the case.

In the popular sitcom, Shilpa essayed the role of Angoori Bhabhi, and her comic timing and way of speaking caught fans' attention. The show became a hit. After Shilpa's exit, Shubhangi Atre replaced her. Now, after 9 years, Shilpa is back on the show, essaying the same character.