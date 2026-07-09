Rick Hoffman, aka Louis Litt from Suits just got a glowup- and you won't believe how he looks now

Rick recently shared his transformation pictures, and it left social media shocked. Check it out:

Louis Litt from the hit legal series Suits has a fan following of his own. The short-tempered, egoistic lawyer, played by actor Rick Hoffman is always trying to one-up his colleague, the famous Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). And it seems the fictional competition has now extended from just professional rivalry in the show, to who is the fitter person out of the duo in real life!

The actor has lost a lot of weight, and even seems to have had something done for his receding hairline. The comments section was flooded with reactions ranging from ‘Louis Fitt’ to ‘Louis turning into Harvey’.

When asked about the secret to his sudden transformation, Rick replied, “Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. no alcohol.”

Someone even pointed out the similarity between him and late actor Alan Rickman, most famous for playing the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise. “You should really play new snape!” read the comment.

Even Sarah Grafferty, who played the role of Donna Paulsen in the series spanning nine seasons, couldn't resist commenting with a fire and heart eyes emojis.

Rick appeared as Louis Litt in all the seasons of the show, which has acquired a cult following over the years.