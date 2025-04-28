Gabriel Macht on returning as Harvey Specter in Suits LA: 'It's like riding a bike'

More than four years after Suits wrapped its celebrated nine-season run, Gabriel Macht stepped back into the polished shoes of Harvey Specter for Suits: LA. The 53-year-old actor made a special three-episode appearance in the highly anticipated spin-off series, marking his return to the world that made him a television icon. Gabriel Macht played the role of Harvey Specter in Suits

In a conversation with Deadline, Gabriel reflected on the experience of reprising his fan-favorite character. “Once you put on the suit, the rest is like riding a bike; it comes naturally. I get in touch with all the elements and the behaviors that make Harvey, and that are me, that you mesh. So, it wasn’t too hard," he said.

Gabriel also noted that even after the original series ended, Harvey Specter never truly left him. "For the past few years, I’ve done some brand ambassadorships where the idea of the guy selling whatever it is, is this sort of the Harvey character, which is already in me. But putting on a suit and the shoes is a little different than putting on a baseball uniform and cleats. I had a really nice time. It was great," he added.

In Suits: LA, Gabriel’s Harvey Specter returns to help his old colleague Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, navigate a high-stakes legal battle. Ted, a former New York prosecutor who reinvented himself as a powerful figure in Los Angeles' legal community, is faced with saving his struggling firm while confronting personal and professional challenges. Gabriel's Harvey comes in to offer crucial counsel during a pivotal moment in Ted’s journey.

Despite the shared DNA with the original series, Gabriel maintains that Suits: LA stands on its own. "You know what? Suits: LA is different than the original, and they’re creating their own unique storytelling. It has some of the same themes, but they are up and running. I appreciated being a part of the show and supporting it as I could," he said.

He also had high praise for Stephen Amell, the new face of the franchise. "Stephen is a really good actor, and he’s a good leader. He’s a real stable guy, and it feels like he’s super grounded and straight, and doesn’t seem like he deals in drama. I like to focus on the work or making it a comfortable, respectful space. I told him, 'Look, if you have any ideas you want to throw at me, go ahead. If you’re cool with that, great. If not, don’t worry. It’s all good. We’ll find it.’ And we did, I think we did. He was super kind to me and incredibly welcoming. His leadership showed, and we had a good time on set," Gabriel shared.