Suits alum Gabriel Macht explains why he decided to come back as Harvey Spector one more time: ‘Doing it for the fans’

American actor Gabriel Macht was absolutely certain he would never return as Harvey Specter. After portraying the sharp-witted legal shark on the USA Network drama for nine seasons, the actor had firmly closed that chapter of his career. Yet, despite his resolute decision, he is now officially reprising his role in new spin-off, Suits LA. So, what changed his mind? Gabriel Macht will return as Harvey Spector in Suits LA

Macht credits the fans and Suits creator Aaron Korsh for persuading him to return. “I finished up on Suits and felt like we spent enough time with Harvey: nine years, 134 episodes,” Macht said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We really created such a well-rounded character, and the ensemble was terrific. Look, I am so appreciative and blessed to have been a part of this show, and it's created a lot of opportunities for me. And when I said goodbye, I was really burying the character in many, many ways, metaphorically for myself,” he added.

While he acknowledged that one should “never say never,” Macht had no interest in a reunion or even the long-rumoured Suits film. “USA likes to do movies with these shows, and maybe it's not new, but it feels like it's become this thing. I'm not really interested in doing this. I'm not interested in continuing on. The story is done, and we had a really good ride and all of that,” he said.

That stance shifted when Korsh called him with a pitch for Harvey’s return in Suits LA. Even then, Macht did not immediately agree. “Look, I've been not wanting to go back and act. I really have made a strong choice to spend more time with my kids and raise my kids, be here for them, because Suits took a lot out of that,” he explained.

Beyond family commitments, Macht had been exploring brand partnerships, , rather than remaining solely associated with Harvey Specter. “I didn't want to become this character that is known for this one thing,” he said. “But then it turned out that I also didn't want to become an actor auditioning for shows when I'm in my 50s and 60s to make a living, and so there was a definite choice to continue the show and set my future up in a way that created opportunity for my family and myself. That's another reason we did nine years,” Macht added.

Macht is aware that fans may not love his reasoning, but he is candid about his motivations. “It wasn't because it was my end all be all, to be perfectly honest, to be fully transparent,” he said. “With that said, and as blessed as I am to have had that run, it was a good run, and I feel very strongly about the integrity of the show, and it's a good show. But I wanted to put my focus on some of this other stuff. Let's see how this entrepreneurship thing goes and how I can be creative and collaborate with others in a different way that doesn't take me away from the kids,” he added.

Once Korsh assured him that they could structure the filming schedule around his other commitments, Macht agreed—to at least consider it. “I said, ‘The focus is my family right now, and if we can create a space and an opportunity to do this, I would love to help and pass the metaphorical baton over to Stephen and the rest of the cast, because I believe in you guys, I believe in what you guys are doing, this universe idea sounds great,’” he remembered.

“I said, ‘Look, if it makes sense, and I can pull it off, let's discuss.’ And really, it's my way of going in there and really supporting this new venture—that's why I said okay. And he did tell me there's some really fun bits, and I think we can make it really light and playful, and I think you'll enjoy it. So that's why I'm going back: At the end of the day, why are you doing this, Gabriel? I'm doing it for the fans,” he added.

Now that he is officially back, Macht’s excitement for Suits LA is palpable. Despite initially closing the door on Harvey Specter, he has chosen to walk back through it—for the fans, for the story, and for the opportunity to help launch the next chapter in the Suits universe.