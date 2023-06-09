Bhuvana Seshan made allegations against Vairamuthu: ‘17 women have placed allegations against him’

Singer Bhuvana Seshan recently talked about allegations against poet-lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy. Her claims arrived after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu honoured Vairamuthu under the Dream House scheme, which is intended to honour renowned writers. Vairamuthu was previously accused of sexually harassing several women, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada. Also read: Sona Mohapatra supports Chinmayi Sripaada after she slams Kamal Haasan Bhuvana Seshan talk about Me Too allegations against Vairamuthu.

Bhuvana Seshan on Vairamuthu

Bhuvana Seshan told news agency ANI, “Almost 17 women have placed allegations against him (poet and lyricist Vairamuthu) but only four of them had the courage to show their faces and say their names, it's that difficult to come out of a harassment situation. The only purpose of sharing my story is that I don't want the dreams of young singers to be crushed. I don't want the same to happen with girls.”

“That girl's (singer Chinmayi Sripada) courage is amazing, she has been continuously abused on social media (for putting allegations against Vairamuthu)... Things have been very difficult for her. This cannot continue, many girls are suffering because of this. No investigation is going to happen, the system will not let that happen,” the singer added.

Chinmayi Sripaada on Vairamuthu

Earlier this month, Chinmayi Sripaada had said that has been holding many people 'responsible for safeguarding Vairamuthu'. She has been fighting for the sexual harassment allegations against the lyricist for years now. Recently, she told ANI, "I'm holding so many people responsible for saving Vairamuthu. There are a few people in DMK who tried to help me, but in the end, their hands are also tied. So what are these strings where everyone's hands."

On May 29, the singer tweeted addressing the CM and DMK's Kanimozhi explaining that Vairamuthu had silenced many women who accused him using his political power. "The rules cannot be different for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan. Our Champion wrestlers and the Country's pride including a Minor have named Brij Bhushan 17 women have named Vairamuthu who has used the proximity to your party and You, to silence me, others and ruin the careers of women who are talented and had dreams. His talent is not greater than all of us. This is happening right under your nose," she tweeted.

“Please do the needful so that across Tamilnadu workplaces can be safer. I speak as someone who has been ostracised by my own industry because people are too scared to speak against the Poet because of his political connections,” she also added.

Meanwhile, the government's decision to include Me Too accused Vairamuthu in their Dream House scheme has sparked a debate on social media. The scheme provides houses to award-winning writers, regardless of their association with the government or any other employer.

