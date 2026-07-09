See You at Work Tomorrow review: Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun's office romance proves less drama can mean more heart

See You Tomorrow At Work Cast: Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon and Won Gyu Bin. Director: Cho Eun Sol Rating: ★★★

There was a time when workplace romances were everywhere in K-dramas. Office cubicles gave us butterflies, CEOs somehow became dream men, and late-night overtime almost always turned into love stories. Shows like King the Land, Romance Is a Bonus Book, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Business Proposal made the genre impossible to resist. Then came the wave of thrillers, revenge dramas and action-heavy series, pushing these softer romances to the sidelines. Only a few like Love Scout, Typhoon Family and Filing for Love have sort of left a mark in the last year. That's why See You at Work Tomorrow feels like such a refreshing watch. Six episodes in, the tvN drama doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it reminds you why workplace romances became comfort viewing in the first place. See You at Work Tomorrow review: A simple romance that gets almost everything right (Prime Video)

Plot and story so far Set inside Saeum Electronics in Seoul, See You at Work Tomorrow follows Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), a product planner who is completely burnt out by both work and life. Eight months after being ghosted by her long-time boyfriend Cho Ga Eul (Choi Kyung Hoon) just as she was about to propose, she has given up on love and simply counts down the hours until she can leave the office. Her routine changes when she meets Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), the company's brilliant but intimidating team leader, nicknamed the "Three-No-Man" because he never smiles, lacks people skills and never apologises.

The two first clash over a faulty refrigerator project, but Si Woo soon recognises Ji Yoon's talent and asks her to join his new task force. Encouraged by his quiet support and exhausted by her toxic manager, she takes the leap. As they work together, mutual respect slowly grows. Si Woo makes sure Ji Yoon gets credit for her ideas, while she finally begins to heal from her past. She also closes the door on her relationship with Ga Eul when he tries to win her back. Meanwhile, in another storyline running simultaneously, Ji Yoon's friend No Ah (Kang Mina) struggles after her boyfriend cheats on her following seven year relationship, only to find an unexpected source of comfort in the younger man, Lee Jae In (Won Gyu Bin).

By episode six, Ji Yoon realises she has fallen for Si Woo, only to hear that he plans to return to the US after the project ends. Fearing another heartbreak, she leaves the team. During a company glamping trip, she finally admits why, and Si Woo responds, “Then tell me not to go.” Soon after, he rescues her from the company showroom and finally confesses, “All of my kindness toward you was romantic interest.” The episode ends on a heartwarming note as Ji Yoon asks him to stay in Korea, he immediately agrees, the two share their first kiss, and it is revealed that Si Woo had already decided to stay even before she asked.