From Crash Landing On You to Business Proposal: 5 K-dramas to escape Valentine’s Day with

Valentine’s Day has a way of being relentlessly in your face. The flowers are louder, the expectations higher, and the pressure to be romantically thought provoking exhausting. Luckily, there is always Valentine’s Day in K drama land — a place where you can fall in love, break up, make up, take revenge, and survive every emotional high and low without leaving your couch. These five K dramas let you do it all, comfortably, in one place. Crash Landing On You, Business Proposal Crash Landing On You

Love beyond enemy lines, and the perfect indulgence for die hard romantics, this Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer remains an all time favourite. Se Ri, a South Korean heiress, makes an accidental landing in North Korea and straight into the arms of a dashing North Korean Army officer, Captain Ri. As love blooms, the two have to defy politics, the military and even their own families for a happily ever after. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin make for couple goals, with reel turning into a real-life romance and marriage. The show does make you believe and fall in love all over again. Where to watch: Netflix Can This Love Be Translated

Kim Seon Ho plays Ho Jin, a polyglot whose flair for languages makes him a sought after interpreter. However, he is lost in translation when he meets the spunky actress Mu Hee, played by Go Young Joon. Ho Jin and Mu Hee keep crossing paths, and it seems that for once, Ho Jin is at a loss for words, unable to articulate his feelings for her. But there is more to Mu Hee than what one sees on screen. Kim Seon Ho’s dimples and the sizzling chemistry between the leads, as they globe trot across the world, make this well worth the ride. Where to watch: Netflix Lovely Runner

To what lengths can one go to save the life of a favourite idol? Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), is devastated by the tragedy that befalls him. On the day of his passing, she suddenly finds herself back in the past, and with Sun Jae. Determined to change the hands of time, she pulls out all the stops to alter their destiny. But Sun Jae’s survival appears to be closely linked to her own story. As she embarks on her mission to save him, we get a magical rom com that quickly won hearts. Lovely Runner became one of the most popular shows of the year, catapulting Im Sol and Sun Jae into pop culture icon territory. Where to watch: Viki Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se Jeong), an ordinary office worker, agrees to an unusual favour from her wealthy best friend, Jin Yeong Seo (Seol In Ah): attend a blind date under Yeong Seo’s name in exchange for cash. Determined to scare her date away, Ha Ri pulls out all the stops, until she realises the man sitting across from her is Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop), the intimidating CEO of her own company. What she does not know is that Tae Mu is desperate to end his grandfather’s relentless matchmaking schemes and has decided to marry the next woman he meets. Mistaking Ha Ri for Yeong Seo, he makes a shocking proposal the very next day to fake date him. Caught between her false identity, workplace chaos and an unexpected romance, Ha Ri’s small lie quickly spirals into a life altering contract relationship. The show, a perfect watch even for the romantically weary, promises a sharp plot, plenty of laughs and sizzling chemistry. Where to Watch : Netflix What's Wrong With Secretary Kim