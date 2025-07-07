Spotify just dropped ‘Jam’, its most social in-car feature yet for Android Auto

Spotify has started rolling out a major update to its Android Auto app, introducing a refreshed design and new functionality aimed at improving the in-car music experience. Among the most notable additions is support for “Jam,” the group listening feature first announced at Google I/O 2025. Spotify’s new ‘Jam’ feature lets passengers add songs on Android Auto via QR code.(Pixabay)

‘Jam’ makes road trip playlists a group effort

With the latest update, version 9.0.58.596 for Android, Spotify now lets drivers host a shared playback session directly from their car’s display. The feature, called Jam, allows passengers to scan a QR code and instantly join a group session, adding tracks to the music queue in real time. While the host retains full control over playback and guest management, the feature is designed to make road trips and group drives more interactive.

“This makes collaborative listening seamless while on the move,” Spotify noted in a press release earlier this year. The company had hinted at deeper Android Auto integrations back in May, and the current update seems to deliver on that promise.

Offline playback and smarter search for better connectivity

The update also brings more practical changes, particularly for users driving through areas with poor connectivity. A new “Downloaded” tab now sits prominently within the in-app Library, making it easier to find music available offline. Tracks that are already downloaded are also now visibly marked while browsing playlists or albums, ensuring users don’t have to guess what's accessible without a signal.

In addition to the design tweaks, Spotify has added a floating Search button that launches a dedicated search screen, something previously unavailable in Android Auto. Until now, users had to rely solely on Google Assistant for music searches, which would start playback instantly without showing results. With this change, users can now browse and choose tracks manually, much like the mobile app experience.

Refined UI for safer navigation

This update also brings UI improvements across the app, offering a more streamlined interface for safer in-car navigation.

This update is the first major sign of Google’s recently announced plans to give media apps more flexibility within Android Auto. Google has also confirmed that Amazon Music and YouTube Music will adopt these enhanced Android Auto capabilities in the near future, with similar updates expected for other media apps in the coming months.

The Spotify update is now live via the Google Play Store and is gradually rolling out to eligible users.