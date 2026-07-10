Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva says this is exactly how you can lose up to 20kg in 3 months: 7-step plan with no shortcuts

Weight loss is not linear. It often starts fast, then slows down, and sometimes stops completely – at least for a while, and when you hit that temporary block, known as a ‘weight loss plateau’, that is when many lose motivation. However, if you knew the general guidelines on how to achieve your weight goal, you would know that consistency is the key, no matter how many plateaus you hit. A successful weight-loss journey requires consistency. (Pexel)

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On June 29, Ishaan Sachdeva, a health coach and nutritionist, shared a seven-point plan that can help you lose 20 kg in three months. From following a caloric deficit diet plan to strength training regularly, removing liquid calories from your daily diet, the nutritionist listed seven key things that can help you in your progress.

Sharing the 20 kg weight loss plan on Instagram, the nutritionist wrote in the caption, “This is exactly how to lose up to 20kg in 3 months (the right way). No shortcuts, just a clear system. Consistency for 90 days = transformation.”