Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva says this is exactly how you can lose up to 20kg in 3 months: 7-step plan with no shortcuts
To achieve weight loss, consistent effort is vital. A nutritionist offers a seven-point strategy, including reducing calories, increasing protein, and more.
Weight loss is not linear. It often starts fast, then slows down, and sometimes stops completely – at least for a while, and when you hit that temporary block, known as a ‘weight loss plateau’, that is when many lose motivation. However, if you knew the general guidelines on how to achieve your weight goal, you would know that consistency is the key, no matter how many plateaus you hit.
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On June 29, Ishaan Sachdeva, a health coach and nutritionist, shared a seven-point plan that can help you lose 20 kg in three months. From following a caloric deficit diet plan to strength training regularly, removing liquid calories from your daily diet, the nutritionist listed seven key things that can help you in your progress.
Sharing the 20 kg weight loss plan on Instagram, the nutritionist wrote in the caption, “This is exactly how to lose up to 20kg in 3 months (the right way). No shortcuts, just a clear system. Consistency for 90 days = transformation.”
Here are the seven key steps you need to follow for three months if you want to ensure that you lose weight:
1. Set a calorie deficit
The first thing people do when they begin their weight loss journey is to starve themselves. But that does more harm than good. According to the nutritionist, one shouldn't starve themselves; rather, start eating slightly less than the calories you burn in a day. Be consistent, and you will see results, he stressed.
2. High protein diet
Protein is the building block for your muscles. The nutritionist stressed that it helps you stay full and preserve muscle while losing fat. Therefore, a high-protein diet is essential when trying to lose weight.
3. 8k to 12k steps daily
Next, the nutritionist recommended walking about 8,000 to 12,000 steps daily. Walking is the most underrated form of exercise. According to him, it is simple but powerful, and burns calories without exhausting you.
4. Strength training
The nutritionist also recommended strength training four to five times a week as it helps build muscle, which in turn speeds up your metabolism and helps with fat loss.
5. Remove liquid calories
Cut sugary drinks, such as sweetened sodas and other carbonated beverages, from your diet, as they are an easy way to reduce calorie intake.
6. Fixed routine
According to the nutritionist, maintaining a consistent routine can support your weight-loss journey. So, having the same meal and the same sleep timing every day can lead to better results.
7. Track progress weekly
Lastly, he recommended tracking your weekly progress by looking at trends rather than relying on daily weight.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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