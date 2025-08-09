Justin Bieber and Hailey step out for romantic dinner date ahead of son Jack Blues' first birthday; photos surface

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a romantic date night ahead of their son Jack Blues Bieber's first birthday. A People report stated that the Peaches singer and Hailey Bieber were seen at the popular Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi, located in California’s Santa Monica, as reported by People. The Biebers had visited Giorgio Baldi in 2023 as well. Hailey has dined at the hotspot over the years with friends, including Kendall Jenner. Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi before Jack's first birthday.(@justinbieber/X)

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s dinner date look

For the outing, Justin Bieber kept things casual with a white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans, a large Balenciaga leather jacket, and a blue hoodie. The 31-year-old singer also wore a rolled-up white beanie from his SKYLRK brand.

Hailey, 28, chose a long-sleeved black minidress with a deep-V neckline. She went all in with the color, opting for shades, a mini purse, and heels in the same hue as well.

Justin Bieber shares glimpse of son Jack Blues

In an Instagram post on August 9, the Baby crooner dropped photos of some sweet moments he shared with son Jack Blues Bieber. Justin Bieber did not caption the post. He can be seen hugging his son and kissing his head in the images.

Fans expressed their happiness in the comments section. “I'm so happy to see Justin just being a father,” one follower wrote. Another remarked, “You can just tell Jack is Justin’s double .”

“Precious baby. Enjoy it!!” a comment read.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

The couple tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. A source told People last year that they were "both overjoyed" at becoming parents.

Interestingly, Justin Bieber also showed off glimpses of his son Jack Blues in his latest album, Swag. In the song, Yukon, the Baby singer was seen playing with his son on his lap and kissing his toes. Hailey also made an appearance in the video, holding onto her son in the water.

FAQs

What is Justin Bieber's current medical condition?

He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, a few years ago.

Has Justin Bieber got a child?

Yes, he and Hailey Bieber welcomed Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

What is Justin Bieber’s greatest hit?

The singer is known for tracks like Baby and Peaches.