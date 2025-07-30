Justin Bieber says he ‘can be extremely selfish and impatient’ amidst rumours of marriage struggles with Hailey Bieber

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber offered an honest glimpse into his mindset with a spiritual and self-aware message on social media. “Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me,” the singer wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. Justin Bieber(AFP)

Alongside photos of himself smiling while on a peaceful hike in the woods, the 31-year-old added, “Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside. Get in nature.”

The update follows the release of his surprise album Swag, which came out earlier this month. The 21-track, R&B-infused project marked his return to music after a four-year hiatus and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200—giving him the biggest streaming week of his career.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, has been by his side throughout the album’s rollout. She appeared with him on promotional billboards, joined him at a listening party where the couple shared a passionate kiss, and supported the release with a bold Instagram Story: “Is it finally clocking to you f*****g losers?”

Justin and Hailey also share their son, Jack Blues, who is 11 months old.

Earlier this year, Justin opened up about long-standing feelings of self-doubt. “I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, ‘Damn, if they only knew my thoughts, how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this," ,” he wrote in March via Instagram story.

“I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days,” he added.

In another post in June, he further opened up about his emotional struggles. “Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others,” he wrote, adding that he was feeling “broken” and grappling with “anger issues.”