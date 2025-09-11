Selena Gomez teases wedding with Benny Blanco in new interview: ‘We’re not sure what route we’re going to take’

Selena Gomez isn’t just busy with Rare Beauty and her music, she’s also planning a wedding. The singer recently opened up about her relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco, revealing just how far they’ve come since meeting when she was 16.

The couple, who went public in 2023, have already turned their love into music with their joint album I Said I Love You First. But for Gomez, the timing of their romance feels perfect. “Definitely. I don't think I would have been remotely mature enough,” she admits. “It's weird to think that only five years ago I wouldn't have been in the right place, but I’ve learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him.”

Blanco sometimes teases her about the years they didn’t spend together. “He’ll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn’t have liked me back then. I was all over the place.’” Now, Gomez can’t stop gushing about him. “I appreciate his heart, his kindness, his quirks… He’s one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal,” she says with a smile.

The couple is currently setting up a new home in Beverly Hills, complete with a dedicated office for Gomez to work on Rare Beauty. She laughs about how Blanco has a surprisingly strong eye for interiors: “That’s the fun part of creating a life with someone — being able to pull inspiration and combine your view with theirs.”

And when it comes to inspiration, Gomez has a not-so-secret weapon: Pinterest. “I have all my folders of inspiration for the wedding, for cooking, for style,” she reveals. While she and Blanco haven’t locked down a theme or exact plan — “we’re not sure what route we’re going to take,” she says — the event could come sooner than fans expect.

One thing’s certain: her glam will be on point. Gomez hints that longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo will play a role in her bridal look. “If I find [a makeup look] I like on Pinterest, I lean into that, and then I'll get a suggestion from Hung and combine it all. It’s a process.”

So while Selena might not have her venue picked out just yet, she does have a vision board, and a partner she’s finally ready to walk down the aisle with.