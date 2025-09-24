Shilo Sanders' could face brother Shedeur, Browns soon; good news for Coach Prime

Shilo Sanders might be booting up after a weeks-long absence from the field. The 25-year-old safety and son of the legendary Deion Sanders, has a real shot at facing his brother Shedeur and the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 when the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Huntington Bank Field for an afternoon game. Shilo Sanders (28) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers brought in the older Sanders brother for a tryout on Tuesday. While Kyle Shanahan is yet to confirm the status of their new signing, it appears like the workout went well.

Read More: Rookie Jaxson Dart to replace Russell Wilson as starting QB for Giants in Week 4

This move could put an end to a weeks-long stressful period for Shilo, who was fined $4,669 by the NFL for throwing a punch during a practice game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old was even let go from the roster after the incident involving Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The safety was ejected for the play.

"You can't throw punches in this league," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said back then. "That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that."

Shilo was anyway a long shot. He was listed as a third-string safety on the team's depth chart. He contributed four solo tackles during exhibition play.

During six college football seasons, two at South Carolina, two at Jackson State and two at Colorado, Sanders appeared in 52 games with 33 starts. He amassed 217 tackles, six interceptions and five forced fumbles. Shilo played for his father, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State and Colorado.

The 49ers are facing issues of their own despite having a 3-0 season so far. Quarterback Brock Purdy has already missed time due to injury and tight end George Kittle is also absent. Only last week, Nick Bosa sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

(With inputs from Reuters)