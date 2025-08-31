Shilo Sanders' parents, Deion, Pilar, react to Tampa Bay Buccaneers waiving him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ former player and son of Deion Sanders, Shilo, faced an awkward moment during the game against the Buffalo Bills on August 24 when a scuffle with tight-end Zach Davidson got him ejected from the game. The very next day, the Buccaneers announced that they would be letting go of Sanders, bringing an unexpected halt to his rookie season. Shilo’s parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, reacted to him being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Getty Images via AFP)

Shilo’s parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, have now shared their reactions to the event.

Pilar Sanders reacts

“Powerful: Deion Sanders on Shilo Sanders being cut by the Buccaneers: 'We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next. … All the Sanders are going to be straight, with or without football.' Coach Prime is a phenomenal father and person, ” NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted on his social media handle.

Following the incident, head coach Todd Bowles said to BucsGameday and other reporters, as reported by Sports Illustrated, "Well, you can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable,". "They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

Following Bowles’s statement, Sanders posted a TikTok with the caption ‘Did Shilo deserve to get ejected for this?’ where she addressed how Davidson dragging Shilo for 15 yards was left completely unaddressed by all authorities involved.

Deion Sanders reacts

“We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next,” Deion Sanders said at a news conference in Boulder on August 26, as reported by USA Today. “So, Shilo is a man of many talents. I don't know if you guys know. He's a man of many talents, and he's gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight, with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that. I take care of mine, and I always have. And y’all know what I mean.”

After initially being left undrafted this season, Shilo managed to sign a $3 million three-year deal with the team. His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, are now reportedly working on getting an alternate team to claim him off waivers, even as the player has hinted at a future beyond NFL.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta