Shilo Sanders drops huge NFL retirement hint: ‘God has blessed me with other talents’

Shilo Sanders time as a NFL player may be coming to an end. After he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders shared an update on his future in a YouTube video. Shilo Sanders was waived soon after being ejected from a preseason game against Buffalo Bills, where he threw a punch at TE Zach Davidson.(Getty Images via AFP)

Shilo was taken as an undrafted free agent by the Buccaneers but did not make the final team. He was waived soon after being ejected from a preseason game against Buffalo Bills, where he threw a punch at TE Zach Davidson.

What Shilo Sanders said

Shilo shared that he had been focusing on football, and announced that he'd been waived by the Bucs. Expressing his belief in God, Shilo said that this was ‘part of his story’.

He said he felt it would help him grow, whether he moved to another team or got another opportunity in the NFL. Shilo spoke fondly of his time with Bucs and then dropped the bombshell hint.

The 25-year-old shared that he'd been speaking to his agent and waiting on his next opportunity. “If that's in NFL cool, but God's blessed me with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football,” he said. “I feel like in every athlete's life, there comes a point when the game ends for you,” Shilo stated.

He added that he wasn't quite saying ‘that’s what it is now', but asserted that he was ‘mentally good’ because he knew he had a lot of ‘other talents’ and had been ‘blessed.’

Shilo continued, “…basically every athlete comes to this point to where you find yourself without the game of football and then you are thinking about what can you do next?” Saying that people joked about the NFL being the ‘not for long’ league, Shilo added “you always want to not really have a backup plan, but you always want to have other interests that you're interested in. And you know, I've always done that my whole life while playing football…”.

He noted that he'd been interested in ‘music, acting, modeling.’

“So, you know, I've been prepared for anything to happen because you never know what could happen,” Shilo added. He ended the message on a note of thanks to his loved ones for being there, his fans for the support they had shown him, and the Bucs for the experiences he gained during his time there.