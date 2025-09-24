Rookie Jaxson Dart to replace Russell Wilson as starting QB for Giants in Week 4

The New York Giants are turning to the future. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will start in the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NBC Sports. The move comes just days after a listless 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It also ends, at least for now, Russell Wilson’s brief tenure as starting QB in 2025 NFL season. File photo of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.(Getty Images via AFP)

Wilson struggled against Chiefs

Wilson’s struggles were evident. On Sunday, he completed just 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and tossed two interceptions. His passer rating was 43.8. By halftime, chants of “we want Dart” filled MetLife Stadium.

The week before against Washington, Wilson finished with 168 yards on 17-of-37 passing and no touchdowns and A 450-yard outburst versus Dallas in Week 2.

Dart, taken 25th overall in April’s draft, had an eye-catching preseason. He threw touchdowns in all three of his exhibition outings and looked comfortable running Brian Daboll’s offense. Now, with the Giants sitting at 0-3, his chance comes sooner than expected.

Daboll stays coy but makes the switch

Daboll had been non-committal about sticking with Wilson after Sunday’s game. “We’re evaluating everything,” he told reporters on Monday. On Tuesday, sources confirmed the evaluation was complete. Dart is the starter.

It is the second time in three years Wilson has been benched. The 36-year-old was pulled late in his Denver run before signing with New York. Once viewed as the missing piece, he now becomes a backup and mentor to the rookie.

Chargers defense up next

The timing is tough for Dart. According to Fox Sports, the undefeated Chargers (3-0) have allowed just 16.7 points per game and boast one of the league’s most aggressive pass rushes. Dart has only seen six snaps so far, all in mop-up duty, and has yet to attempt an NFL pass.

Still, the Giants drafted him to be the franchise cornerstone. The Ole Miss product threw for over 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns last season in college, according to the NCAA. He can run, he can sling, and right now, he represents hope for a frustrated fan base.

Daboll has already cycled through six quarterbacks in just over two seasons as head coach. With Dart, he finally turns to a passer drafted on his watch. The franchise QB officially takes the field Sunday.

FAQs:

Who is starting at quarterback for the Giants in Week 4?

Rookie Jaxson Dart will make his first NFL start against the Chargers.

Why was Russell Wilson benched?

Wilson struggled in two of his three starts, throwing no touchdowns and three interceptions.

When was Jaxson Dart drafted?

The Giants picked Dart 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who do the Giants play in Week 4?

The Giants face the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.