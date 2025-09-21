Tucker Kraft injury update: Will Green Bay Packers tight end play against Cleveland Browns? Here's the latest

Green Bay Packers fans can breathe a sigh of relief as tight end Tucker Kraft, who suffered a knee injury scare during practice this week, has been cleared to play. He will be on the field as the Packers will take on the Cleveland Browns in a crucial Week 3 match on September 21. Packers' tight end Tucker Kraft had a knee injury scare during practice last week(X)

The confirmation came after days of uncertainty that left fantasy football managers and Green Bay supporters anxiously awaiting an official decision, The Sporting News stated.

Tucker Kraft and Zach Tom's status

The Packers will be entering the game with positive injury news on two fronts. Alongside Kraft, their right tackle Zach Tom has been declared active too, as per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Tom was sidelined last week due to an oblique injury.

Their return is expected to add strength to both Green Bay’s passing game and offensive line protection for quarterback Jordan Love, NFL Network reported.

Tucker Kraft emerges as a key weapon

Kraft has quickly become one of the Packers’ most reliable offensive players in 2025. He is coming off a breakout performance in Week 2 against Washington, where he recorded six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, including a highlight 57-yard run after the catch.

Through two games, the tight end tallied eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Packers in targets, catches, and scoring plays. His role will be even more important with wide receiver Jayden Reed sidelined by a collarbone injury, The Sporting News reported.

The Packers’ offense gains significant momentum with both Kraft and Tom back in the lineup. Kraft, in particular, is shaping up to be a star in Green Bay’s system, as per LABF Network. His Week 3 performance against the Browns could further cement his status as one of the NFL’s most promising young tight ends and a cornerstone of the Packers’ offensive strategy.

Cleveland weather forecast

The weather forecast in Cleveland is favourable for offensive play, with temperatures around 80°F and light winds at kickoff. These conditions are expected to benefit both passing and rushing attacks, LABF Network reported.

