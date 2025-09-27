Head coach Graham Potter removed by West Ham United; search for ‘replacement underway’

West Ham United fired head coach Graham Potter on September 27 after the Premier League side lost four matches this season and fell to the second-to-last position in the points table. Potter, who had joined West Ham on a two-and-a-half-year contract, has been let go “to help improve the team’s position”, the club said in a press release. West Ham United removed head coach Graham Potter on September 27.(Action Images via Reuters)

Graham Potter, who had earlier coached Chelsea, replaced Julen Lopetegui to become the head coach of West Ham United in January this year. "West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club,” the Premier League club announced in an official statement on its website.

As “results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season” did not meet expectations, the Board of Directors decided to sack Graham Potter to “help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible”, the statement added.

West Ham United mentioned that the process of appointing Potter’s “replacement” was already “underway”.

Other coaches sacked by West Ham

Graham Potter found himself under heavy scrutiny after West Ham lost their last match against Crystal Palace, 1-2, on September 20. According to Sky Sports, Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Tottenham, Wolves and Nottingham Forest manager, will now replace Graham Potter as West Ham’s new head coach.

Besides Potter, West Ham United has also sacked several others in the coaching staff. Among these include Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren as well as First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach.

The Premier League club has even removed goalkeeper coach Linus Kandolin, as per the official statement.

West Ham is set to face David Moyes' Everton on September 30.

